Kyiv [Ukraine], December 19 (ANI): Two civilians were injured and homes and infrastructure was damaged in attack by Russian drones on Kyiv early Monday, CNN reported citing Ukrainian capital's military administration.

There was critical damage to infrastructure facilities. The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram that technicians were working to stabilize the heat and power supply of the area that came under attack.

Also Read | World's First Supermodel Robot To Attend Customers at Dubai's Donna Cyber-Cafe Set To Open in 2023.

Earlier, Ukrainian air defences shot down nine Russian drones in Kyiv, CNN reported citing Ukrainian authorities.

At least one people killed and two others were injured under Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city Kherson on Saturday morning, CNN had reported citing the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, Property Damaged in Drone Attacks by Russian Forces on Kyiv.

"One woman died from injuries and two more people are in the hospital.... The enemy strike damaged the building of the school, hospital, and church," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a tweet.

The strikes took place in Stepanivka, which is located just outside of Kherson, Tymoshenko said.

He said the village was shelled by mortars, and a humanitarian aid headquarters was hit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)