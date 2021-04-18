Nebraska [US], April 18 (ANI): Two people suffered injuries on Saturday after a shooting incident took place at a mall in the US state Nebraska, according to local police.

The police informed that the incident took place at the Westroads Mall in Omaha. The suspects fled the scene and are at large, CNN reported.

"Shooting Incident at Westroads Mall. One victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Suspects fled the scene and are at large. OPD is searching the entire mall as a precaution," Omaha Police Department tweeted.

The local police informed that one victim has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries. CNN reported that the second victim suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Security footage showed two suspects fleeing the mall and Investigators are working to identify them, police said. They further said that the mall will be shut down for the rest of the day as the investigation takes place.

On Thursday night, several shootings occurred in Indianapolis and the one at the FedEx facility left eight people dead. The gunman reportedly took his own life before he could be apprehended by police, according to the authorities. (ANI)

