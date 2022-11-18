Peshawar Nov 18 (PTI) At least two people were killed and three others injured after a suicide bomber entered a peace committee office in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and blew himself up, a senior police official said on Friday.

The incident happened in Chuggmalai bazar in South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan when the suicide bomber wrapped with explosives entered the peace committee office and blew himself up.

“So far two people have been killed and three others injured in the incident. The injured were immediately shifted to district Hospital Wana and admitted,” said the police official.

The local police rushed to the area and collected evidences from the site.

The police also launched search operation to nab the mastermind behind the incident.

