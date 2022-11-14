Lahore, Nov 14 (PTI) A Pakistani court has handed death sentences to two people and life imprisonment to a third for the rape of a deaf and mute teenage girl in Pakistan's Punjab province last year, authorities said.

According to police, three suspects -- Nosher, Hanif, and Asar Ali -- in November 2021, had allegedly gang-raped the 13-year-old deaf and mute girl in Punjab province's Okara district, some 130kms from Lahore.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin's Private Army Raped Several Women and Girls in Mali, Made Nude Videos of Survivors: Report.

They were arrested by the police on the complaint of the girl's father and booked under the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sessions Court Okara judge Shahzadi Najaf handed down death sentence on two counts to Nosher and Hanif, and life term to Asar Ali last week after the prosecution presented witnesses.

Also Read | Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Suffers Health Issue, Taken to Hospital: Indonesian Officials.

According to the prosecution, the victim recognised the rapists during the identification parade at the police station.

Last week, a sessions court of Sialkot district of Punjab province sentenced life imprisonment to three people for raping a teenage Christian girl.

According to police, the 19-year-old Christian girl, a resident of Sialkot Cantonment, was allegedly gang-raped by three Muslim men in March 2021.

The police said the accused abducted the girl when she was on her way to the market and gang-raped her for three consecutive days before deserting her in critical condition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)