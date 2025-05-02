Tel Aviv [Israel], May 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that earlier on Thursday two Syrian-Druze civilians were evacuated from Syria to Israel to receive medical treatment.

The injured were evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, after being injured in Syrian territory.

IDF forces are deployed in the southern Syrian region and are prepared to prevent hostile forces from entering the region and Druze villages.

The IDF said it "continues to monitor developments in readiness for defense and various scenarios." (ANI/TPS)

