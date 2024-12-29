Dubai [UAE], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The 117th open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates in Dubai achieved total revenues of AED81.178 million, marking the highest proceeds in the history of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) auctions since their inception.

The auction, held on Saturday, 28th December 2024 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, saw plate BB55 achieve the highest bid, selling for AED6.3 million. It was followed by plate AA21 at AED6.16 million, BB100 at AED5 million, and BB11111, which was sold for AED 4.21 million.

In this auction, RTA offered 90 premium number plates featuring two, three, four, and five digits, spanning the codes AA, BB, K, O, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z. (ANI/WAM)

