Dubai [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): In support of the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic initiative, the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) launched two pioneering climate action initiatives at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 and Chair of the UACA Advisory Committee attended the launch.

The first initiative, UACA's climate dashboard, "On Track2.0", was announced at the 'UACA - One Year of Impact' event held at the WWF Pavilion on Energy, Industry, Just Transition Day. The innovative public platform illustrates the progress of UAE organisations on their climate action commitments.

By showcasing clearly where they are at, what they have done, and where they are going, On Track 2.0 will encourage organisations to demonstrate their progress collectively, whilst showcasing UAE organisations as transparent and accountable leaders taking an honest approach to decarbonisation and net-zero commitments.

The initiative aims to demonstrate that the dedication of the UAE's non-state actors to achieving net zero.

The platform will also recognise UACA members for their progress in setting, committing and validating science-based targets in the near and long terms, reinforcing to the world that the UAE stands credible and committed to accountability in their climate action journey.

In addition, the 'Road2.0 Powered by UACA - Actioning Commercial Transport Decarbonisation' event held at the UAE Pavilion on Transport Day, marks a crucial step towards reducing transport emissions in the UAE by building a more developed ecosystem that supports the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Developed in partnership with BCG, Road2.0 powered by UACA initiative aims to accelerate the transition to green road transport alternatives through early and tangible action from organisations across the UAE transport ecosystem, with an initial focus on reducing road transport emissions, and increasing progressive collaboration across all transport modes.

The first-of-its-kind initiative will initially focus on the deployment of commercial Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) into business operations, and work with the full UAE ecosystem to reduce emissions linked to the transport sector, by integrating zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) within commercial fleets over time.

Road2.0 by UACA is endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure as an enabler encouraging early adopters and non-state actors to scale up their implementation of zero-emission vehicles, and leading the UAE's transition towards green mobility.

Sponsored by leading corporations Talabat and Unilever Gulf FZE, Road2.0 unites stakeholders to support the Net Zero Strategic Initiative 2050 and Demand Side Management Strategy 2050 (Green Mobility Programme) by accelerating the decarbonisation of road transport in the short and medium terms.

Road2.0 signatories include Advanced Media Trading, Aramex, Arla, Chalhoub Group, Ehfaaz, Enviroserve, Farnek, Landmark Group, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Positive Zero (under Creek Capital), RNZ International, Schneider Electric, Talabat, Unilever Gulf FZE, and Yes Full Circle.

Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 and Chair of the UACA Advisory Committee, commented, "As Chair of UACA's Advisory Committee, I am proud to witness the progress delivered in year one of the alliance as our diverse members lead the change towards low carbon and ultimately net-zero emissions. This spirit is commendable, and exactly what is needed to cross the finish line, in firm alignment with the UAE's national ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 as well as the global movement to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. I am optimistic about the acceleration of this momentum and eagerly anticipate greater impact as we move forward."

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "I am pleased to see a bottom-up approach that engages the private sector as early adopters of green mobility, and showcases how green mobility can enable businesses to reduce their emissions in line with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy as well as the targets of the National Demand Side Management Program. The new initiatives launched by UACA are critical in fostering collaboration and information exchange, driving implementation and action, and paving the way for the private sector and other organisations to adopt clean energy solutions."

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, commented, "The power of a bottom-up approach cannot be underestimated when it comes to accelerating the collective momentum required to achieve a net-zero future. The climate leadership of non-state actors is paramount to support the energy transition and realise the decarbonised society envisioned by the Paris Agreement and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative - specifically the 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets for transport."

Shelly Trench, Global Climate and sustainability Strategy Lead, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, said, "The launch of 'Road2.0 Powered by UACA - Actioning Commercial Road Transport Decarbonisation' is a crucial milestone in the UAE's journey towards a net-zero transport sector. Road2.0 is a first-of-its-kind initiative in that its signatories commit to real and tangible action, starting with an EV pilot as soon as next year. The initiative will mobilise the ecosystem and unlock the uptake of zero-emission vehicles for commercial purposes, which today account for more than 10 percent of overall UAE emissions. Our partnership with UACA highlights our commitment to finding pragmatic and effective climate solutions aligned with the larger goal of achieving a net-zero world."

Together for a Net Zero Future

Launched at COP27, UACA is firmly on course to increase the momentum of Paris-aligned targets and ratchet up net-zero ambitions in the UAE. Convened by Emirates Nature - WWF and sponsored by HSBC MENAT, UACA increases non-state actor readiness in setting credible, transparent and verifiable near- and long-term net-zero targets with resources centred around two key pillars: climate action or capacity building and collaborative action.

UACA works with key partners such as the Boston Consulting Group, the Clean Energy Business Council and the Global Compact UAE, all committed to supporting non-state actors to achieve net zero.

The alliance organises webinars, workshops and peer-to-peer learning, to engage members around policy, data and transparency, and co-creation of initiatives to drive further ambition on decarbonisation in the UAE. These work streams have led to the development of two bespoke digital platforms:

On Track 2.0, and eMission, the latter supports organisations in measuring and calculating their emissions through a digital tool to 2030, developed in partnership with Agile Advisors.

A multi-stakeholder alliance, UACA drives the implementation of a whole-of-society approach and fosters cross-sector collaboration among UACA members, decision-makers and experts to activate policy solutions that are essential to expedite a collective net-zero journey.

UACA launched at COP27 with 6 signatories. At COP28, the alliance has increased to 50 members, made up of all sectors of society, with a large focus on the private sector, but also universities, municipalities and more.

The newest members of the alliance include Carbon Sifr, Dubai Holding, Engie, Iffco, Mars, Positive Zero, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), RECAPP by Veolia and Yes Full Circle.

UACA is open to non-state actors, organisations and businesses based in the UAE. Organisations that pledge to join UACA are joining to decarbonise in line with science and are supported by UACA in gaining access to a range of resources, bespoke webinars, workshops and the eMission platform, as well as the ability to join Road 2.0 and an active network of climate pioneers in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

