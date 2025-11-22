Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates is reinforcing its leading position in developing national expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through strategic initiatives aimed at building human capital and preparing a generation of experts to spearhead digital transformation.

The UAE places people at the core of its technological vision. Educational institutions, research centres, and public and private sector entities are developing an integrated system to empower talent, encompassing education, training, research, and practical application in vital sectors, ensuring the nation's future leadership in a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

At the forefront is the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first graduate-level, research-driven institution dedicated entirely to advancing AI. It aims to empower the next generation of AI pioneers through world-class education and multidisciplinary research.

The UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence aims to accelerate development and relies on AI for 100 per cent of services and data analysis by 2031, enhancing government performance and creating innovative work environments.

International studies and reports rank the UAE among the most advanced countries globally in adopting AI across government and institutional levels.

According to the "Government AI Readiness Index 2024" issued by Oxford Insights, the UAE ranks first in the region and 13th globally among the countries best prepared to adopt AI.

Furthermore, a McKinsey & Company report titled "The State of Gen AI in the Middle East's GCC Countries: A 2024 Report Card" highlighted the UAE's progress in training and upskilling the workforce in AI, noting the launch of multiple programmes focused on generative AI.

According to Microsoft, the UAE leads the world in AI adoption, with 59.4 per cent of the population already using AI tools, making the country a global model for developing digital competencies.

Experts affirmed the UAE's prominent role in AI adoption and in building qualified cadres. Randa Bessiso, Director of the Middle East Centre at the University of Manchester - Dubai, said the UAE is a global leader in shaping the future of AI, having early on recognised that AI is not just a technological evolution but a driver of economic and social progress.

She added that what sets the UAE apart is its deep understanding that the real value of AI lies in human capital.

She said the UAE responded to the rising demand for specialised AI skills with a forward-looking national plan that prioritised AI education and training to prepare talent at all levels to fully harness emerging opportunities.

Amal Dimashki, Regional Director MENAT at Turnitin, said that AI is a central pillar in the UAE's vision for economic diversification and sustainable growth. A key focus is empowering students and professionals with the necessary skills, evidenced by the Ministry of Education's launch of a new curriculum focusing on responsible AI and support for training programmes for teachers. (ANI/WAM)

