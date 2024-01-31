Dubai [UAE], January 31 (ANI/WAM): Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), said the UAE economy is projected to grow by 5.7% in 2024 despite prevailing global economic challenges, including a global economic slowdown and difficult financial conditions.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said, "Our efforts to diversify the economy and promote sustainable growth have proven effective. The country expects non-oil GDP growth to reach 5.9% in 2023 and to grow by 4.7% growth in 2024.

Also Read | Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Sworn In As 17th King: Malaysia's New King Is Outspoken Billionaire in Role With Growing Political Influence.

Al Khoori highlighted that the UAE's non-oil foreign trade hit a record AED1.239 trillion in the first half of 2023, marking a 14.4% increase from the same period in 2022. Additionally, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to the country reached about AED83.5 billion in 2022.

Al Khouri also noted that the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the UAE climbed to 57.7 in October 2023, reaching its highest level since June 2019. "This post-COVID-19 surge signifies the pace of recovery and the full resumption of economic activity in the country."

Also Read | UK: Indian-Origin Couple Jailed for 33 Years for Exporting Over Half Tonne Cocaine to Australia Using Commercial Planes.

He added that the innovative strategies of the UAE reflect a commitment to work according to the vision of the UAE wise leadership and the 'Principles of the 50' which have made economic development a supreme national interest. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)