Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 13 (ANI/WAM): The Global Media Congress (GMC) will launch its "GlobeCast" podcast tomorrow as part of the second edition of the event. The podcast features short episodes that focus on the most prominent events, activities, and achievements of the congress.

The podcast is hosted by Abdullah Abdul Karim, Acting Executive Director for News Content at Emirates News Agency (WAM), and Emirati media professional Safia Al Shehhi. It features a variety of guests, including senior figures, media experts, and GMC attendees.

"GlobeCast" is a unique and innovative platform that highlights the importance of the GMC and its main topics through a conversational approach. It allows listeners to engage with speakers and guests, and learn from interviews with influential media figures and experts.

The podcast will be released in two sessions daily: a morning session that discusses key topics with prominent speakers about the GMC sessions, workshops, and accompanying exhibition; and an evening session that summarises the most important events, activities, and news of the participating pavilions. (ANI/WAM)

