Dubai [UAE], April 3 (ANI/WAM): The UAE took part in the education technology exhibition and conference - the British Educational Training and Technology Show - (Bett) held in London from March 29th to 31st.

The UAE team highlighted the country's technological programmes and initiatives aimed at boosting the educational system and reviewed the latest cutting-edge educational technology (EdTech) solutions.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, headed the UAE's delegation to Bett, including Dr Hassan Hassan Al-Muhairi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum Sector, and senior officials in the education sector.

The UAE pavilion included a number of the Ministry of Education's partners, namely the United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, University of Birmingham Dubai, Sharjah Private Education Authority, Higher Colleges of Technology, United Educational Publishing, the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, Emirates Airlines, Emirates ICT Innovation Center, and Emirates Schools Establishment.

Dr Al Falasi emphasized the significance of the event as a global platform to explore the future of EdTech and ways to benefit from its applications.

"The Ministry of Education was keen to participate in this global event to get acquainted with the best pioneering global experiences in the field of education. We also aimed to highlight the UAE's efforts to elevate the education system and its leadership in the fields of technology and innovation. The UAE keeps pace with the latest technologies to prepare today's generation to lead tomorrow's development process to achieve the aspirations of the country and our wise leadership to attain sustainable development and build a knowledge-based economy."

The Ministry of Education organized two-panel discussions during Bett 2023; the first focused on the "Skills of Future in the UAE Curriculum" in light of the vision of the UAE Centennial 2071 and the need to nurture students' skills to consolidate the country's path to economic and social prosperity for decades to come.

The second-panel discussion, titled "The UAE as a Global Partner and a Regional Education Hub", deliberated on the outstanding development achieved by the country in the educational field by establishing schools and universities that align with international standards.

This is in addition to launching initiatives that attract international academic expertise to improve the integrated educational model that combines quality education, sponsorship of research and encouragement of innovation. All of which enabled the UAE to become a prominent global partner and regional educational hub.

On the sidelines of Bett 2023, Al Falasi held bilateral meetings with education experts and officials in the UK. He visited key British educational institutions to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in the educational field. He also met with a number of Emirati students enrolled in doctoral programmes and praised their efforts to obtain the knowledge necessary to pursue the country's development process and to convey the cultural image of the UAE to the world. (ANI/WAM)

