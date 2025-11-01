Manila [Philippines], November 1 (ANI/WAM): The UAE-Philippines Consular Committee held its second session in the capital, Manila.

The meeting was co-chaired by Rashed Nadhar Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the UAE, and the Honorable Anne Jalando-on Louis, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Consular Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Philippines, in the presence of several officials and representatives of the relevant departments from both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations founded on friendship and constructive collaborations, and their shared commitment to advancing cooperation in consular services, as well as emergency and crisis management, to fulfil the aspirations of both peoples. (ANI/WAM)

