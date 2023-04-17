Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 17 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call from Charles Michel, President of the European Council, discussing various aspects of relations between the UAE and the countries of the European Union, and ways of strengthening and supporting them for the benefit of both sides.

During the call, His Highness and the EU official reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the crisis in Sudan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance of de-escalation and ensuring the protection of civilians, as well as prioritising the interests of Sudan and resolving the situation through political means. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting the people of Sudan in achieving their aspirations for reconstruction and development.

During the call, the President of the European Council expressed his appreciation for the UAE's policy in support of peace and stability in the region, emphasising his keenness for constructive communication in dealing with various issues of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)