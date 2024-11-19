Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 19 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

At the beginning of the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE. In return, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his warm regards and best wishes to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar for further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, Al Nahyan and the Qatari Prime Minister discussed the strong fraternal ties and cooperation between the two nations aimed at serving the interests of both peoples. The discussions also explored ways to enhance mutual interests and reinforce security and stability in the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of shared concern. They underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a ceasefire and de-escalation in the Middle East while preventing the expansion of conflict to safeguard regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and a number of senior officials. Attending the meeting as well were the delegation accompanying the Qatari Prime Minister that included Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and a number of Qatari high-ranking officials.

The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his accompanying delegation, had earlier arrived at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

