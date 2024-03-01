Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): The inaugural session of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay has commenced at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was chaired by Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, on behalf of the UAE, and Nicolas Albertoni, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, on behalf of Uruguay.

Also Read | US: Los Angeles Court Orders Haresh Jogani to Pay USD Seven Billion to Four Indian Brothers in Family Real Estate Dispute.

The meeting was also attended by Saeed Al Qamzi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to Uruguay, Alsaghira Al Ahbabi, Director of the American Affairs Department at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Maria Alejandra Costa Prieto, Director of the Human Rights and Humanitarian Law Department at Uruguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussions, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it across political, economic, and trade sectors.

Also Read | Over One Billion People Worldwide Living With Obesity, Reveals Study Released by Lancet.

Both sides expressed their mutual commitment to fostering sustainable development, particularly in the field of renewable energy.

Furthermore, the two sides addressed ongoing regional and global developments, emphasising the respective positions of both countries.

They also examined avenues for joint collaboration within regional and international organizations that serve areas of mutual interest and contribute to confronting regional and global challenges.

Reem Al Hashimy commended the bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the keenness of the respective leaderships to enhance the prospects for cooperation to serve the common interests and aspirations of both nations and peoples.

She underlined the UAE's unwavering and steadfast commitment to promoting peace and stability on both regional and global levels, and leveraging all means to enhance de-escalation and mitigate tensions across the world.

For his part, Albertoni praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and Uruguay and emphasised the two countries' dedication to strengthening cooperation in various fields.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides expressed their keenness to continue strengthening bilateral relations and advancing them in a manner that contributes to supporting shared interests and unifying efforts to confront mutual issues. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)