Johannesburg, Jun 27 (AP) Britain's Royal Air Force says the first in a series of flights taking coronavirus aid to Africa has departed for Ghana with materials for a field hospital with capacity for nearly 100 people.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that the U.K. is the first NATO ally to come forward with an aid flight after NATO agreed to support the United Nations' appeal for airlift assistance.

Also Read | Centre Should Support Locust-Hit States, Farmers, Tweets Rahul Gandhi: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

The pandemic and travel restrictions have severely affected flights to the African continent and the delivery of crucial cargo including medical supplies.

The U.K. says up to five flights are needed to deliver the field hospital to Accra. Ghana has more than 15,000 confirmed virus cases. (AP)

Also Read | Video of UN Official Having Sex in Car on Busy Road in Israel Goes Viral, UN Launches Investigation And Promises to Take Appropriate Action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)