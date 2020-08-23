London [UK], Aug 23 (ANI/Sputnik): People hosting unlawful gatherings in England will face tougher fines for breaching COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the government announced on Sunday, ahead of next week's national public holiday in the United Kingdom.

"Those facilitating or organizing illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a £10,000 [$13,000] fine - placing a new deterrent on the breaches that put the public most at risk," the statement issued by the Home Office warned.

It also said that those participating in illegal gatherings, as well as those who do not wear face covering where it is mandatory, might be fined 100 pounds (USD130), with the amount doubling on each offense up to 3,200 pounds ($4,188).

"These gatherings are dangerous and those who organise them show a blatant disregard for the safety of others. I am pleased the police have already stepped up their response and I am giving them the tools they need to continue to keep us safe. We will continue to crack down on the small minority who think they are above the law," Home Secretary Priti Patel said, as quoted in the written statement.

According to the official release, the London Metropolitan Police has responded to more than 1,000 unlicensed events since the end of June, receiving information on more than 200 events across the city in a single weekend.

The text also said that aside from the risk of spreading the virus, many events are linked to criminality and also turn violent. (ANI/Sputnik)

