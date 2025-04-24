London, Apr 24 (AP) The British government lifted sanctions against a dozen Syrian entities, including government departments and media outlets, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

The UK had put the sanctions in place during the repressive rule of President Bashar Assad, who was overthrown in a lightning rebel offensive in December.

Syria's new leaders have struggled to begin rebuilding the country's decimated economy and infrastructure after nearly 14 years of civil war. The new authorities in Damascus have made a push for harsh sanctions imposed by western countries on Assad's government to be lifted, with limited success.

Financial sanctions and asset freezes that Britain had imposed against those who repressed civilians or supported Assad were lifted on several government agencies, including the ministries of interior and defence, the directorates of general intelligence and political security, the Air Force Intelligence Agency and Syrian National Security Bureau.

Sanctions were also dropped against the General Organisation of Radio and TV, a state-run agency that allegedly spread propaganda for Assad and incited violence against civilians.

The Foreign Office said it also lifted sanctions against Al Watan, a newspaper, Cham Press TV, and Sama TV, for spreading misinformation.

In March, the UK dropped sanctions against two dozen Syrian businesses, mostly banks and oil companies.

The Trump administration in the US has yet to formally recognise the new Syrian government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, an Islamist former insurgent who led the offensive that ousted Assad.

The militant group al-Sharaa led, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, remains a US-designated terrorist organisation, and the sanctions imposed on Damascus under Assad remain in place.

However, Washington has eased some restrictions. The US Treasury in January issued a general license, lasting six months, that authorises certain transactions with the Syrian government, including some energy sales and incidental transactions.

The European Union, meanwhile, has begun to ease some energy and transport sanctions and banking restrictions against Syria, suspending measures targeting oil, gas and electricity as well as transport, including the aviation sector. (AP)

