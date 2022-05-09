Washington [US], May 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukraine conflict has taught the Indo-Pacific region some lessons that are being applied there in real-time as a deterrent, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Monday.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the ambassador said there is "no way" that the Biden administration is distracted by events in Ukraine.

"In fact there are lessons taken from it that are being applied in real time here in the Indo-Pacific as a deterrent, not as a waiting for something to happen but as a deterrent," Emanuel said.

He noted that the Ukraine crisis has actually "energized the rest of the world."

In late February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

In response, the US and its allies, including Japan, have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

