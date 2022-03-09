Moscow [Russia], March 9 (ANI): The multinational music corporation Universal Music Group on Tuesday said it is suspending its operations in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

As per an official statement, the company announced the closing of Universal Music Group offices in Russia.

"Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there. We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region," said the statement.

Earlier, US beverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, along with fast food major McDonald's and coffeehouse chain Starbucks all announced that they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia.

The slew of sanctions and suspensions of businesses come following Russia's invasion of Ukraine after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.

Russia continues to maintain that it started the "military operations" in Ukraine to save the residents of eastern Ukraine and "demilitarise" and "denazify" the political leadership of the country. (ANI)

