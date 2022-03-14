Lviv, Mar 14 (AP) Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says peace talks with Russia have ended for the day but will resume on Tuesday..

The two countries held negotiations by video link for the first time on March 10 in what is considered the fourth rounds of talks after three largely fruitless meetings held in person on the Belarusian border.

“A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

He earlier said that “communication is being held yet it's hard.” (AP)

