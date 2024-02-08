Kyiv, Feb 8 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukraine's top general on Thursday and told him it's time for someone new to lead the army in what amounts to a major shake-up of Ukraine's war strategy.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he thanked Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi for his two years of service as commander-in-chief and discussed possible replacements for the top military job. “The time for such a renewal is now," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy says he has appointed ?ol. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, to lead the army. Syrskyi, 58, has since 2013 been involved in the Ukrainian army's effort to adopt NATO standards. (AP)

