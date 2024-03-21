London, Mar 21 (PTI) A package containing antibiotic tablets intended for animal use was seized by the UK's Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) at Heathrow Airport in west London on Thursday.

The Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate tablets in the package were identified by a courier company based at a depot in the Heathrow Distribution Centre.

The VMD, an executive agency of the UK government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) charged with protecting animal health, public health and the environment, said the parcel had arrived from India containing medicine destined for a residential address in Lancashire, north-west England.

“The medicine – five boxes (each containing 100 tablets) of Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets (Finecure Pharmaceuticals Ltd) – was detained and subsequently seized by an inspector from the VMD,” the veterinarian watchdog said in a statement.

"This antibiotic product was intended for use in companion animals. The product listed is not authorised for use in GB [Greater Britain] or NI [Northern Ireland] and was not accompanied by any relevant certification to permit their import,” it said.

The VMD said the medicines were seized under Regulation 25, pertaining to the importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products, of the UK's Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.

