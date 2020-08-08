Moscow [Russia], Aug 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations (UN) has allocated USD 15 million to support Lebanon after the huge explosion that devastated the capital of Beirut, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has released $6 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help the response to the Beirut port blast, bringing the total UN funding for this crisis to $15 million," the OCHA said in a statement on late Friday.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | Death Toll Rises to 16: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

The allocated money will fund trauma care and other support to hospitals, shelters for the most vulnerable groups of people as well as logistical support.

On Tuesday, the explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000. The Lebanese authorities said the explosion was caused by the igniting of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in the Beirut port since 2014. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | India Makes Veiled Attack on Pakistan at UNSC Over Cross Border Terrorism, Raises Issue of Dawood Ibrahim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)