New York [US], December 8 (ANI/WAM): The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution helping strengthen the fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property and facilitating the restitution of stolen artifacts to their countries of origin.

Backed by more than 140 nations and adopted without a vote, the resolution recognised that addressing the unlawful trade in such items is vital to preserve the identity and traditions of communities worldwide and enabling them to freely practice and safeguard priceless heritage.

It also acknowledged the devastating impact of illicit trafficking on cultural heritage in general, particularly in regions affected by conflicts, where looting and smuggling of artifacts often fund organised crime and terrorism. The resolution urged Member States to introduce effective national and international measures to prevent and combat illicit trafficking in cultural property, as well as offering special training for police, customs and border services.

Notably, it invited them to make trafficking in cultural property - including stealing from and looting of archaeological and other cultural sites - a serious crime.

It further urged all nations to establish, where they do not yet exist, specialised police units exclusively dedicated to the protection of cultural heritage to investigate cases of trafficking in cultural property.

In an innovative move, UNESCO has announced it is developing a Virtual Museum of Stolen Cultural Objects, set to launch in 2025.

This groundbreaking project will feature three-dimensional (3D) models and high-quality images of stolen artifacts, accompanied by educational narratives and detailed histories.

Unlike traditional museums, its goal is to "empty its collections" as artifacts are recovered and returned to their rightful owners. (ANI/WAM)

