New York [US], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The UN General Assembly on Monday re-elected High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi for a two-and-a-half-year term, the UN Refugee Agency said in a press release.

Before the election, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres submitted his recommendation to the General Assembly to extend Grandi's mandate, the release noted.

Grandi, an Italian national, has been serving as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees since January 1, 2016, after a 30-year experience working in refugee affairs for the United Nations. (ANI/Sputnik)

