New York [US], October 4 (ANI/WAM): The UN Secretary-General welcomed and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage on the basis of the recent proposal by US President Donald J. Trump.

"He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end,'' said a statement issued on behalf of UN chief Antonio Guterres by his Spokesperson.

Guterres thanked Qatar and Egypt for "their invaluable mediation work" alongside the US.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access," the statement continued.

He underlined the UN would support all efforts towards ending the war "to prevent even more suffering.'' (ANI/WAM)

