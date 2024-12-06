Port-au-Prince (Haiti), Dec 6 (AP) An armoured vehicle carrying Kenyan police rumbles through Haiti's capital with a shattered window that a high-caliber bullet failed to penetrate, a permanent sign of violence the officers face almost daily in Port-au-Prince.

The Kenyans, who were deployed to Haiti earlier this year to help quell gang violence, have faced relentless attacks.

Also Read | Vladimit Putin India Visit: Dates for Russia President's Tour Will Be Worked Out, Says MEA.

On Thursday, gunfire erupted in Port-au-Prince as Kenyan officers repelled heavily armed gangs that run 85 per cent of the city and are fighting to seize full control.

The Kenyans, joined by Haitian officers, crouched behind sandbags and a concrete wall at the former offices of the National Police that authorities were forced to abandon in recent years by encroaching gangs. Bullets whizzed by as police kept their heads down low and returned fire.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Warns of Nuclear Escalation Risks in Ukraine.

“The days are numbered for the gangs,” Godfrey Otunge, commander of the United Nations-backed mission led by Kenya, told The Associated Press. “Either you surrender … or we are coming for you.”

Police face a daunting task. More than 4,500 people have been reported killed in Haiti so far this year, and another 2,060 injured, according to the UN.

Gang violence also has displaced an estimated 700,000 people in recent years as gunmen burn and pillage communities in a push to control more territory.

A growing number of people have criticised the Kenyan-led mission, noting that police have not seized control of gang strongholds nor arrested any gang leaders.

On patrol in their heavily armoured vehicle, one of its windows previously damaged by a bullet strike, police returned fire with smoke rising from their automatic weapons.

The vehicle lumbered past charred cars, makeshift blockades and the body of a person burned to death, the skull poking through a burned tire.

Last week alone, some 42,000 people were left homeless, half of them children, according to UNICEF, the UN children's agency.

An estimated six million people, including 3.3 million children, will need humanitarian aid next year, the agency said.

Gang violence worsened last month as the United States and other countries pushed for a UN peacekeeping mission, noting that the current Kenyan-led mission lacks resources and funding. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)