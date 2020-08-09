Islamabad, Aug 9 (PTI) UN General Assembly President-elect Volkan Bozkir arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a two-day visit to hold talks on key issues of peace and security, development, and human rights, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold wide-ranging talks with Bozkir, the president-elect for the 75th Session of the UNGA.

Bozkir, the first-ever Turkish national to be elected to the Office of the President of the UNGA, will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will be leading the General Assembly Session as the UN commemorates the 75th anniversary of its establishment this year.

