Tehran, Aug 8 (AP) An unknown gunman has killed two Lebanese nationals on the streets of the Iranian capital, local media reported on Saturday.

The semiofficial Mehr news agency said the assailant, riding a motorcycle, shot dead Maryam Dawood and her father Habib Dawood in northern Tehran.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

The report said Habib Davood was a history professor and his daughter Maryam was 27 year old.

The report did not provide further details but said the case is under investigation.

Also Read | Sussex: After Beirut Tragedy, Explosion at Newhaven Industrial Unit in Port Area Sends Huge 'Black Smoke' Into Sky, Watch Video.

Many Lebanese, usually Shiites, work and live in Tehran. Iran is the main supporter of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Such incidents are rare in Iran, though a series of bombings targeted several Iranian nuclear scientists between 2010-2012. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)