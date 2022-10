Brownsville, Oct 20 (AP) Dozens of vehicles, including semitrailers, were involved in a deadly crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 in Oregon.

One person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash that happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate north of Eugene on Wednesday, Oregon State Police told KOIN-TV.

About 60 vehicles, including up to 20 semitrailers, were involved in the crash on Wednesday morning that spanned more than a mile and led to the closure of that part of the interstate.

The Department of Environmental Quality responded to address leaking fluids from six of the semitrailers, police said. School buses from Eugene were reportedly sent to take several dozen stranded motorists to a nearby truck stop.

Authorities believe the fog led to the crash, police said.

Transportation officials said later the interstate closure in the area had expanded because of two more multi-vehicle crashes on Wednesday afternoon.

“BE PATIENT & SLOW DOWN,” transportation officials said in a tweet.

Traffic was diverted to Highway 99E and drivers were urged to use other routes. (AP)

