In an unfortunate incident that took place in United States' Florida, a small plane crashed into Miramar home killing two people aboard the aircraft. The shocking incident took place on Monday morning when the small plane crashed in the backyard of a home in Miramar. Local authorities said that two people who were onboard the plane were killed in the incident. A video that has went viral on social media showed the small plane being tangled in electrical wires and partially resting on the roof of a home, which was located on Jamaica Drive. Video of Army Sniper Lying Still As King Cobra Wraps Around His Weapon Goes Viral.

Small Plane Crashes Into Miramar Home

