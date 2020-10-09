New Delhi [India] October 9 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

In his tweet, Juster said, "Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Ram Vilas Paswan. His dedication to the citizens of India informed his important contributions to his country. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with his loved ones."

Also Read | Facebook Removes 276 Fake Accounts Linked to Conservative Group Ahead of US Presidential Elections 2020.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of Paswan were taken to his residence in New Delhi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last on Thursday.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday.

Also Read | Mike Pence Tests COVID-19 Positive? News Portal Deadline ‘Accidentally’ Publishes Draft Article Claiming US Vice President Has Coronavirus, Apologises Later.

As a mark of respect to Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on Friday in the national capital and capitals of all States and Union Territories (UTs) where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral will take place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)