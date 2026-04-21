A passerby walks by a billboard near the media centre in Islamabad, where delegations from the United States and Iran are set to engage in peace talks. (File Photo/Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): Delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital simultaneously on Tuesday, signalling a potential breakthrough in regional diplomacy. According to a report by Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, both parties are converging on Islamabad to participate in high-stakes negotiations aimed at de-escalating long-standing tensions.

The synchronised arrival comes amid intense international interest in the diplomatic roadmap, though official verification from Tehran remains pending. As of now, Iran has not confirmed this specific development, despite growing reports that the venue has been prepared for high-level engagement between the two adversaries.

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This diplomatic movement, however, is unfolding against a backdrop of aggressive rhetoric from Washington. President Donald Trump utilised his Truth Social platform to defend the conflict, publishing four posts within a 50-minute window on Monday.

During this period, he reiterated threats to target Iranian power plants if a deal is not reached. He also touted the impact of Operation Midnight Hammer, describing it as the "complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran."

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The President's rhetoric has been met with immediate defiance in Tehran, further complicating the atmosphere ahead of the talks.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf accused the US leader of attempting to turn the "table of negotiation" into a "table of surrender."

Posting on X, Ghalibaf asserted that Iran would not be coerced, stating, "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

Despite the escalating tension and Trump's hints that the current ceasefire may not be extended, there are signs of potential diplomatic movement behind the scenes.

According to a report by Axios, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly given the "green light" for the Iranian negotiating team to travel to Islamabad.

The move suggests a possible breakthrough for a fresh round of high-stakes talks scheduled for Wednesday, even as the two nations continue to trade threats ahead of the looming ceasefire deadline. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)