Washington, Jan 12 (AP) The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people older than 65 and others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, The Associated Press has learned.

The Centers for Disease Control is expected to recommend opening up vaccines to everyone older than 65 and to get the vaccines to more people by not holding back the second vaccine dose.

That's according to a Trump administration official familiar with the decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement.

States determine who should get the vaccine based on CDC guidelines. (AP)

