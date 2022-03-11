Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): The US decision to reject Poland's plan to give MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to fight Russia was guided by the need to prevent a world war, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday (local time).

"What our assessment is based on is how to prevent a world war here, which is a significant weight that the intelligence community, the Defense Department, and the President of the United States weigh at every moment in time," Psaki told a press briefing, according to Sputnik News Agency.

"(T)here is a difference between an anti-tank weapon, a shoulder-fired missile and aircraft and a fighter jet that could cross a border and actually conduct operations on Russian soil," she added.

During the briefing, Psaki said that the United States has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine even if nonconventional weapons are used there, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday (local time).

"We don't have any intention to do that," Psaki told a press briefing when asked whether the United States considers any use of biological or chemical weapons a "red line" for its involvement in the conflict, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Speaking about the Oil imports from Venezuela, the White House Press Secretary said that at the moment there are no discussions underway about imports of Venezuelan oil.

"While they are a large, very large producer of oil, this is not currently, at this moment, conversation about importing their oil," she said.

Meanwhile, she said America is focused on strengthening Ukraine as the latter is engaged in talks with Russia to resolve the conflict.

"What our biggest focus is on is continuing to support the Ukrainians, the Ukrainian leaders, and we are doing that by being the largest provider of military, security assistance and humanitarian assistance in the world. And our objective is to strengthen them, boost them as they are participating in these negotiations. The President has never closed the door to diplomacy," Psaki said, when asked whether asked whether there are discussions about Washington getting more involved in diplomatic conversations between Russia and Ukraine, as per Sputnik. (ANI)

