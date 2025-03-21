Members of the Taliban carrying flags participate in a rally to mark the third anniversary of the fall of Kabul, in Kabul, Afghanistan (File Image/Reuters)

Washington DC [US], March 21 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that George Glezmann, who was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan for two and a half years, was freed.

The Taliban kidnapped George Glezmann, 65, while he was visiting Afghanistan. They freed him following negotiations brokered by Trump's special hostage envoy Adam Boehler, Taliban officials and Qatari officials, according to the New York Post reported.

Also Read | Air Raid Sirens Sound in Jerusalem After Iranian-Backed Houthis Launch Missile From Yemen, Israeli Army Says.

Boehler and former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met with Qatar's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson and Senior Adviser to the Prime Minister Majed Al Ansari as well as Taliban official Amir Khan Muttaqi to finalise Glezmann's release earlier on Thursday, as per NYP.

Glezmann later left Kabul en route to Doha following weeks of three-party talks.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Implements Major Changes to H-1B Visa Program Starting March 20, Know How Will This Impact Indian Workers.

"George Glezmann is free. George was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan for two and a half years, but now he's on his way to being reunited with his wife Aleksandra. Welcome home, George!" Rubio said in a post on X.

https://x.com/SecRubio/status/1902730204742595013

Khalilzad said in a post on X that US President Donald Trump prioritised the freedom of Americans and that it was honourable for him to assist Trump in the endeavour.

"Today is a good day. We succeeded in obtaining the release of an American citizen, George Glezmann, after two years in detention in Kabul. The Taliban government agreed to free him as a goodwill gesture to Donald Trump and the American people. George is on his way home to his family. Donald Trump has made the freedom and homecoming of Americans held abroad a high priority. It is an honour to assist in this important effort."

https://x.com/realZalmayMK/status/1902720314989064667

Qatar's foreign ministry has facilitated discussions between the Taliban and the US since former President Joe Biden withdrew American forces and diplomats from Afghanistan in August 2021. As per NYT, Qatar's primary role is to ensure "humanitarian corridors remain open" to and from Afghanistan.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before Congress in 2023 that at least 175 Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan, though he didn't divulge how many were being wrongfully detained by the Taliban.

"There are several Americans currently detained in Afghanistan, and we have been pressing the Taliban to return the remains of a deceased American," a State Department spokesperson told NYP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)