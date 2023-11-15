Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

San Juan (US), Nov 15 (AP) The US Coast Guard was searching Wednesday for a crew member who apparently fell from a cruise ship northwest of Puerto Rico, officials said.

The unidentified 30-year-old man of Indian nationality was aboard the MSC Seascape when someone apparently saw him tumble more than 30 feet into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night, the Coast Guard said.

The incident happened as the cruise ship was travelling from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.

The Coast Guard said the cruise ship threw a lifeline and three life rings and launched a rescue boat to search for the man.

Authorities said the search is ongoing and that the cruise ship has continued its voyage.

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (AP)

