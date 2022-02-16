Ranchi [Jharkhand], February 16 (ANI): US Consulate General in Kolkata Melinda Pavek visited Jharkhand on Monday where she called on Chief Minister Hemant Soren and discussed opportunities for India-US collaboration in the state.

During her visit, she also met Governor Ramesh Bais. "This is my first opportunity to come to Jharkhand in order to get to know the people, place, economics, politics, and also learn about the people of the state. I wanted to meet the Governor, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary...It was a wonderful visit. I really enjoyed the opportunity to have tribal food at a restaurant (Azam Amba). Food was delicious and Rice Beer was wonderful too," said Pavek.

"Main issue discussed with government functionaries was opportunities for India-US collaboration in Jharkhand. We already have many programs on which we're working in Jharkhand...We are looking for more opportunities," she added.

Currently, many US-based programmes are going on in Jharkhand such as US Agency for International Development working with Jharkhand Pollution Control Board, the US Environmental Protection Agency working with Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI).

She said she enjoyed the weather of Jharkhand because it is cold as compared to Kolkata where it's humid. (ANI)

