Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): The United States on Friday (local time) surpassed 7,00,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 7,00,258 Americans have died and more than 43.61 million have been infected by the virus till now.

The Spanish flu pandemic from 1918 to 1919 killed about 6,75,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers at the University of Washington project that an additional 100,000 Americans will die during the forthcoming winter, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

