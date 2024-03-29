Sanaa [Yemen], March 29 (ANI): The United States Central Command successfully destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen on Thursday, the US Central Command said.

These UAS were aimed at a Coalition vessel and a US warship and were engaged in self-defence over the Red Sea.

Sharing on their official social media X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted, "Between 6:00 and 10:56 p.m. (Sanaa time) on March 28, and for the second day in a row, United States Central Command successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. These UAS were aimed at a Coalition vessel and a U.S. warship and were engaged in self-defence over the Red Sea."

Reportedly, no one was injured and no damage was reported to US or coalition ships.

"There were no injuries or damage reported to U.S. or coalition ships. It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," it stated.

According to US CENTCOM, these actions are taken to make international waters safer and to protect freedom of navigation.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday (March 27), between 2:00 and 2:20 a.m. (Sanaa time), the US Central Command engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. (ANI)

