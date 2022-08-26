Washington [US], August 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday that it is proposing the designation of two of the most common poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as "forever chemicals," as hazardous compounds under federal Superfund laws.

"EPA is proposing to designate two of the most widely used [PFAS] as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA)," the agency said in a statement. "This rulemaking would increase transparency around releases of these harmful chemicals and help to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up their contamination. "

Also Read | Chinese Authorities Arrest Tibetan Man for Having A Photo of Dalai Lama Around His Neck.

The proposal would apply to perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which may present a substantial danger to human health or the environment based on significant evidence, the statement said. PFOA and PFOS can accumulate in the human body and lead to cancer, reproductive, immunological and other health effects, the statement said.

If the designation is finalized, then releases of PFOA and PFOS that exceed a specific quantity would have to be reported to authorities, which could potentially accelerate privately financed cleanup and mitigation efforts, the statement also said.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: 33 Million People Affected by the Worst Flooding in A Decade Due to Heavy Rainfall.

In some circumstances under the proposed rule, EPA could make polluters pay for cleanup costs or conduct the cleanup themselves, the statement added.

The publishing of the proposed rule opens up a 60-day comment period for feedback on the policy.

The Biden administration has also released drinking water advisories for four PFAS, made available USD 1 billion in grant funding to address the issue and issued the first Toxic Substances Control Act PFAS test order, according to the statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)