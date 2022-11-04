Washington, November 4: Paul Pelosi, the husband of White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted last week, The Hill reported.

Paul Pelosi, who has been allegedly attacked with a hammer on October 28 and had a skull fracture as well as severe injuries to his right arm and hands. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: PTI Chief Believes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Senior Army Officer Behind Attack.

Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent successful surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Friday to treat a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. On Friday, the Speaker's spokesperson had said his doctors "expect a full recovery."

The Speaker confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, adding that her husband is home and surrounded by family. She said he "remains under doctors' care as he continues progressing on a long recovery process and convalescence."

"Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home," The Hill quoted Nancy as saying.

Earlier, the US attorney's office announced on Monday that the alleged attacker has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping.

David DePape, 42, was accused of entering Pelosi's San Francisco home where he attacked the House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer and is now charged with one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according to the US attorney's office for the Northern District of California, CNN reported.

The charge of attempted kidnapping of the US official, Nancy Pelosi, carries a maximum of 20 years in prison as DePape allegedly shouted "Where's Nancy?" after breaking into their home. Moreover, the attacker is also booked for assault of an immediate family member of a US official which takes the charge to the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. The attacker was a male assailant who also tried to tie up Pelosi's husband as he was waiting for Nancy to arrive home. Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, Undergoing Brain Surgery After Hammer Attack.

The US House Speaker said that Paul was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker. She, along with her family, also expressed gratitude and thanked people for the outpouring of support and prayers following the deadly attack on Paul Pelosi.

"The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents, and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault.

The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time," the statement added.US President Joe Biden described the attack on Pelosi's husband as "despicable." "This is despicable. There's no place in America -- there's too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol," Biden told a fundraising dinner Friday in Philadelphia. As per analysts, the US speaker is second in line to become the US President after the Vice President in case the President is incapacitated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)