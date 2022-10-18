New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Scott Nathan is in India for a three-day visit, during which he will discuss opportunities to accelerate economic growth and the development in the country as well as the Indo-Pacific region.

Nathan who arrived in the country on Monday is set to travel to Mumbai and Delhi to highlight private sector-led development projects, according to an official statement of the US International Development Finance Corporation.

In Mumbai, the CEO will meet with private sector leaders and stakeholders across the banking, microfinance, logistics, and energy sectors.

In New Delhi, CEO Nathan will visit DFC health investment project sites, meet with existing clients, and meet with government officials to discuss how DFC can help advance inclusive development in India, the official statement said.

CEO Scott Nathan will highlight DFC's role in advancing the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and mobilizing private capital to drive values-based, inclusive infrastructure development around the world, the statement added.

The DFC partners with the private sector in order to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world and also provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs to create jobs in emerging markets.

