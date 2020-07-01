Washington, Jul 1 (PTI) The United States on Wednesday issued a business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in forced labour and human rights abuses in Xinjiang and throughout China. The move comes as part of the series of tough measures that Trump Administration has been taking in the last few days, including designating Huawei and ZTE as national security threats and President Donald Trump signing of the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act.

“Today, the United States Department of State, along with treasury, commerce, and DHS are issuing a business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in forced labor and other human rights abuses in Xinjiang and throughout China. CEOs should read this notice closely and be aware of the reputational, economic, and legal risks of supporting such assaults on human dignity,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters here. Describing China as one of the world's most unfree countries, Pompeo said that a day earlier the Chinese Communist Party implemented its draconian national security law on Hong Kong in violation of commitments that it made to the Hong Kong people and to the United Kingdom. In a UN registered treaty, and in contravention of Hong Kong's human rights and fundamental freedoms, he said. “Free Hong Kong was one of the world's most stable, prosperous, and dynamic cities. Now--now we just another communist-run city where its people will be subject to the party elite's whims. It's sad. Indeed, this is already happening. Security forces are already rounding up Hong Kongers for daring to speak and think freely. The rule of law has been eviscerated and as always, the Chinese Communist Party fears its own people more than anything else,” Pompeo said.

The United States, he said, is deeply concerned about the law's sweeping provisions and the safety of everyone living in the territory, including Americans.

Article 38 of the new law also purports to apply to offenses committed outside of Hong Kong by nonresidents of Hong Kong, and this likely includes Americans. This is outrageous and an affront to all nations, Pompeo said.

On Friday, the United States implemented Visa restrictions on those responsible for the Hong Kong crackdown.

“On Monday, we'd announced that we would end defense equipment and dual use technology exports of US origin going to the territory. We will continue to implement President Trump's directive to end Hong Kong's special status. Other federal agencies are involved as well. I applaud FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for destinating--designating Huawei and ZTE as national security risks,” he said.

Responding to a question, Pompeo said that the US has taken the strongest action of any nation in the world to protect the human rights of all Chinese people, including the Uighur people. It will continue to do that, he said and hoped that European Union and other Muslim nations will do the same.

“We'll evaluate how we think about the Chinese actions and what it is we ought to call them. We've worked closely with Congress to pass legislation. Legislation that, if I recall correctly, passed nearly unanimously on Capitol Hill. The president signed that legislation. The United States take takes seriously our obligation to preserve human rights, human rights of the people in China. We'll continue to do that and we're constantly evaluating those actions against the legal norms and standards for the world,” Pompeo said.

