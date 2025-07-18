Washington [United States], July 18 (ANI): In a significant action aimed at countering China's increasing influence in global internet infrastructure, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revealed plans to implement new regulations that would prohibit any undersea communication cables linking to the US if they incorporate Chinese technology or companies, as reported by Taipei Times.

"Foreign adversaries, especially China, have posed threats to submarine cable infrastructure in recent years," stated FCC Chair Brendan Carr. "Consequently, we are taking measures to protect our submarine cables from ownership and access by foreign adversaries, as well as from cyber and physical threats," according to Taipei Times.

The US has consistently expressed deep concerns regarding China's intentions to take control of digital infrastructure, perceiving Beijing's involvement in global data networks as a significant risk for espionage and sabotage. With over 400 subsea cables responsible for carrying 99 per cent of international internet traffic, the potential threats are extensive.

Since 2020, US regulators have already rejected four proposed cable connections between the United States and Hong Kong due to national security concerns. The FCC is now seeking to formalise a broader strategy by prohibiting the use of equipment or services from companies listed on its national security threat list, which includes Huawei, ZTE, China Telecom, and China Mobile, as noted by Taipei Times.

The FCC also announced plans to gather public feedback on additional steps to bolster the security of undersea cables against interference from "foreign adversaries."

Recent events have highlighted these threats. In 2023, Taiwan charged that Chinese ships intentionally severed internet cables to the Matsu Islands, effectively isolating the area. Earlier this year, three major cables in the Red Sea, connecting Europe and Asia, sustained damage amid suspicions of hostile interference. Likewise, the Baltic Sea has experienced similar disruptions, leading to sabotage investigations, as reported by Taipei Times.

The US response mirrors escalating global apprehension regarding China's attempts to weaponise infrastructure. Critics argue that by integrating its technology into essential systems, China aims to broaden its surveillance capabilities and digital control.

As the geopolitical struggle extends beneath the ocean surface, Washington is taking a firm stance against Beijing's influence over the world's internet backbone, as concluded by Taipei Times. (ANI)

