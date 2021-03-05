Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Amid the threat of another possible attack at the Capitol, the US Police have requested the National Guard troops to remain in place for another two months.

According to a report by The New York Times, the Capitol Police requested a 60-day extension of the presence of National Guard troops, after reports of a new threat linked to a QAnon conspiracy.

The request is being reviewed by the Pentagon, as the 5,000 Guard members currently protecting the building are bound to go home on March 12.

The guard members were initially deployed to the building after the January 6 riot that led to the death of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

"It is heartbreaking that the United States Capitol continues to be a target -- not by foreign adversaries -- but by our fellow Americans," said Representative Tim Ryan, Democrat of Ohio.

The United States officials on Wednesday (local time) alerted lawmakers about a potential threat to the Capitol on March 4 and have heightened security as a precaution.

Citing sources, according to a report by CNN, the information provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned of increased chatter among extremists, including members of the Three Percenters extremist group, discussing possible plots against the Capitol on March 4, a date that conspiracy theorists have focused on.

Earlier, a conspiracy group, QAnon had claimed that Trump will be inaugurated on March 4 because that was the original Inauguration Day for presidents until 1933, when it was moved to January 20. Amid the security threat, security has also been enhanced in the area as a precaution.

According to an official statement by the US Capitol Police, it had obtained intelligence of a "possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."

House leaders cancelled Thursday's legislative session and rescheduled morning votes after police officials warned of a possible plot by a militia group to again storm the Capitol.

More than 300 people now face federal charges in connection with the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and at least 280 people have been arrested, The Hill reported citing the Justice Department's statement last month.

Those figures come over a month after a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to halt Congress's certification of the Electoral College.

Moreover, several people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.

Among the rioters were members of several right-wing militia groups, including the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, The Hill reported.

Earlier, Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman had told lawmakers that, "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union."

"Based on that information, we think that it is prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities," she had added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)