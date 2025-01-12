Taipei [Taiwan], January 12 (ANI): The US on Friday reiterated its commitment to supporting Taiwan's defence capabilities, emphasising its ongoing dedication to the Indo-Pacific region, as reported by Taipei Times.

In a statement, the White House highlighted the range of security assistance provided to Taiwan, including the first-ever use of Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), as well as International Military Education and Training (IMET), Taipei Times reported.

The statement also noted that President Joe Biden had identified the Indo-Pacific as a crucial region for the future of both the US and the world.

"In pursuit of regional peace, security and stability, we have reinvested in our defence presence and capabilities, integrated our efforts with partners and modernised our alliances, and collectively deterred aggression and coercion," the statement said as quoted by Taipei Times.

"We have used a range of security assistance authorities and resources to provide Taiwan defensive arms and services necessary to maintain a sufficient self-defence capability, commensurate with the threat it faces," the statement further added.

The White House also reaffirmed that this support is essential for maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

In addition, the US has worked with partners such as Taiwan, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand to support smaller Pacific island nations by funding over USD 37 million in undersea cable projects, further solidifying regional cooperation, Taipei Times reported.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude for the US' support, especially the use of FMF, PDA, and IMET, which are key in strengthening Taiwan's defence. The ministry also pointed to the undersea cable projects as a prime example of Taiwan's "integrated diplomacy" strategy.

The statement stressed that Taiwan plays an important role in ensuring regional peace and global prosperity, and its partnership with the US is vital in maintaining global economic security and resilience.

The Biden administration has also authorised 19 arms sales to Taiwan, continuing the policy of normalised weapons sales. These sales demonstrate the US's commitment to enhancing Taiwan's self-defence capabilities.

In support of Taiwan's security, the statement quoted President William Lai's New Year address, highlighting the importance of a secure Taiwan for global security.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also emphasised that Taiwan is a global issue, not just a matter for China.

The US, Taiwan, and other allies are working together to build a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan aims to strengthen its defence resilience through US arms sales, national defence reforms, and improved cooperation with the US, including in security, trade, and economic partnerships.

According to Taipei Times, the White House statement also detailed broader US efforts in the region, including supporting freedom of navigation, reaffirming its commitment to ASEAN, and enhancing partnerships to address transnational threats such as climate change, natural disasters, and public health challenges. (ANI)

