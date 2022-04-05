Washington, Apr 4 (AP) U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Monday that Russia was shifting its focus in its war in Ukraine to the country's east and south, after experiencing a stronger-than-expected defense by Ukrainians supported by Western allies.

Sullivan said “the Russians have now realized that the West will not break" in its support of the Ukrainian government. But he warned that Russia was redoubling its offensive after pulling many troops from around the capital of Kyiv to the east and south of Ukraine.

Sullivan said the U.S. expects Russia to continue to launch air and missile strikes against Kyiv and the western city of Lviv to cause terror and economic damage across the rest of the country. (AP)

