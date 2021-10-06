US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Picture/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla here in the national capital.

The US official arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues.

Also Read | Pakistan Court Gives India More Time to Appoint Lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case.

During her visit from October 5-7, she will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)